Dhenkanal: At least one person was killed and two others sustained grevious injuries, after their car on which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck at Mahuli Chhak under Tumasingha in Kamakhanagar of Dhenkanal district last evening.

The deceased has been identified as Damayanti Behera and the other two injured are Shiba Prasad Jena and Shubalaxmi Behera (a minor).

According to sources, the Swift car bearing registration number OD 02 R 9659 was heading to Bonai from Bhubaneswar at a high speed, when the driver of the car could not see the truck which was parked on the highway and rammed into it from behind at Mahuli Chhak .

The road mishap was so severe that car completely got mangled from the front. Passersby rescued all the injured persons from the vehicle. Later, they informed the local police.

The injured were immediately rushed to Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital(DHH), where Damayanti was declared brought dead.

Police is said to have started an investigation into the matter.