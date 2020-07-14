covid death in odisha
Representational Image

1.3 Year Old Baby Among 5 COVID19 Patients Succumb To Coronavirus in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as four more people from the state succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in the state rose to 74.

On the other hand, a one year three month old baby of Sundergarh district who had tested positive for Covid-19 dies due to GM1 Gangliosidosis.

The other details are as follows:

  1. 71-year old male of Cuttack district was suffering from Oral Cancer.
  2.  40-year old female of Khordha district.
  3.  71-year old male of Bhubaneswar was suffering from Blood Cancer.
  4. 80-year old male of Ganjam district was suffering from Diabetes and heart disease.
You might also like
State

37 COVID Warriors Among 52 New Cases In Odisha’s Sundergarh

State

543 New COVID Positive Cases Reported In Odisha

State

Know WHO’s 5 mantras to keep food free of bacteria & viruses

State

Shutdown Imposed in 5 Panchayats of Niali in Cuttack, OPD Closed

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.