1.3 Year Old Baby Among 5 COVID19 Patients Succumb To Coronavirus in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as four more people from the state succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in the state rose to 74.

On the other hand, a one year three month old baby of Sundergarh district who had tested positive for Covid-19 dies due to GM1 Gangliosidosis.

The other details are as follows: