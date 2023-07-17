Yashasvi Jaiswal has a great future in cricket, says Indian batting head coach

New Delhi: Indian batting coach Vikram Rathore has said that Yashasvi Jaiswal has a great future in cricket after Jaiswal’s record-breaking innings against West Indies.

“I’ve been a selector before, so whenever you pick a player you should pick him with the intent that he will play for India for the next 10 years. He definitely has the potential. For me the most important thing (even though) I haven’t worked with Yashasvi before, was that I had seen him scoring runs at the IPL, you saw how dynamic a batsman he is, the kind of stroke player he is. But he managed to change the game according to the situation of the team,” Rathour said while speaking to the media.

During the test match against West Indies, Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved a remarkable feat, scoring 171 runs and setting a new record. In his debut Test match against the West Indies, he fulfilled his father’s dream. Notably, Jaiswal created his own identity in the first match.

Having scored a century in his debut Test match, Yashasvi Jaiswal immediately called his father. The emotional video call left his father teary-eyed as he expressed his happiness. The call took place at 4:30 am according to Indian Standard Time. Witnessing his father’s emotions through the screen, Jaiswal was overwhelmed with joy.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s remarkable score in a foreign land made him the first Indian cricketer to achieve such a milestone. Moreover, he became the third-highest run-scorer in a Test match, surpassing the previous records set by Dhawan and Rohit Sharma in 2013. Recognizing his exceptional achievement, Jaiswal was honored with the Player of the Match award.

In the historic first Test match between India and the West Indies, India emerged victorious, clinching the game by a margin of 141 runs. The match concluded within a short span of three days. With Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ashwin’s exceptional performances, Team India takes a 1-0 lead in the series.