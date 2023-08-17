Wrestler Mohit Kumar becomes the U-20 wrestling world champion

Amman: Wrestler Mohit Kumar on Wednesday created history after winning the U-20 World Wrestling Championships, defeating Eldar Akhmadudinov 9-8 in 61-kg freestyle event in Jordan.

Mohit Kumar is the fourth wrestler from India to achieve this particular feat at the Junior World Championships following Palwinder Cheema in 2001, Ramesh Kumar in 2001, and Deepak Punia in 2019.

Jaideep won the 74kg bronze with a win over Kyrgyszstan’s Zhakshylyk Ruslanovich Baitashov. Sagar Jaglan claimed a silver medal in Freestyle 79 kg category while Deepak Chahal won a bronze medal Freestyle 97 kg category on Day second of the event.

Meanwhile, in the women’s competition, Priya reached the 76kg final with a commanding technical superiority win over American Kennedy Alexis Blades in the semifinals.

So far, India has won a total of four medals with one gold, two silver and one bronze medal.