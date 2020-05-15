London: England spinner Adil Rashid has said that on the basis of current form, he would pick Pakistan’s limited-overs skipper Babar Azam over Indian captain Virat Kohli.

While 31-year-old Kohli is widely rated as the current best batsmen in the world across formats, 25-year-old Babar has been hailed by commentators and experts as the next big thing in batting.

“Ahhh… it’s a tough one. Well, it’s a tough one. So you got to go on the current form… I think I got to go for Babar Azam on current form. I am taking form here…I say Babar Azam is in better form so I picked Babar Azam. But they both are world class players anyway,” the leg-spinner, who won the World Cup in 2019, said during an interview with At the Crease TV.

Kohli has experienced a rare dip in form this year before the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to all cricket action. He managed just 218 runs in 11 innings across formats in India’s tour of New Zealand.

Babar, on the other hand, had scored a masterful 143 in the only Test he played this year against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. He was then in a fine run of form at the Pakistan Super League, scoring 345 runs at an average of 49.29 before the suspension of the league.