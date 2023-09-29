World Cup: 6’9” feet under-19 Pacer Nishanth Saranu impresses Pakistan team during net session

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s under-19 pacer, Nishanth Saranu, made quite an impression during Pakistan’s initial training session in India leading up to the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The Pakistani cricket team, led by Babar Azam, arrived in Hyderabad to a warm reception from local fans on Wednesday night. The warm welcome left many Pakistani players expressing their joy on social media.

Pakistan didn’t waste any time and immediately got to work on Thursday with their first session in preparation for their warm-up match against New Zealand scheduled for Friday.

The six-feet-nine-inch Nishanth Saraniu was among the net bowlers selected by Pakistan’s support staff and their bowling coach, Morne Morkel, to bowl at the Pakistan batters during the practice.

Nishanth had the opportunity to bowl to Pakistan’s tail-enders as well as opener Fakhar Zamana, following the spells of renowned Pakistani pacers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Recognising Nishanth’s potential, Fakhar Zaman was particularly impressed and believed that the young pacer could have a promising future if he could add more pace to his deliveries. Nishanth already generates a good bounce due to his height.

Pakistan’s bowling coach, Morne Morkel, was also taken aback by Nishanth’s talent and even inquired about the possibility of having him as a net bowler for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the next IPL season.

Nishanth himself shared, “I currently can bowl up to 1250130 kmph. Morne, sir, asked me to increase my pace. He also inquired if I would be available to bowl at the nets of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants,” as reported by PTI.

Nishanth has aspirations of becoming a successful pacer in both red and white ball formats for India. He looks up to Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins as his idols. Having previously bowled to New Zealand batters in the nets ahead of an ODI between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad earlier this year.