World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan match rescheduled, now to be played on October 14

The India Pakistan World cup match has been reschedules. While it was earlier decided to be held on October 15 in Ahmedabad, it will now be played on October 14.

This change comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) agreed to with the BCCI and ICC to alter the dates of two of its matches.

Along with the India-Pakistan match, Pakistan-Sri Lanka match has also been rescheduled. Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on October 10 instead of October 12. The decision for the rescheduling comes after security related concerns arose on the occasion of First day of Navaratri in Ahmedabad.

The fixtures list for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India was released back in June, along with the ten venues for the mega event that will span across 46 days later this year. The World Cup starts on October 5 with the first match between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India is to begin their matches on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai.

The first semi-final will be held on Wednesday November 15 in Mumbai followed by the second semi-final being held the next day in Kolkata. The Final match will take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.