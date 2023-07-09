Women T20 International: India defeats Bangladesh by 7 wickets

Dhaka: India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first T20 International match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Sunday. With this victory, India went 1-0 up in this three-match T20 International series.

Opting to bowl, the Indian spinners used the conditions to their advantage and restricted Bangladesh to a meager 114 for 5. India reached the target of 115 runs, set by Bangladesh, in 16.2 overs, losing three wickets. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur steered the Indian innings with an unbeaten 54-run knock, while Smriti Mandhana scored 38 runs.

Bangladesh consumed nearly 62 dot balls which is more than half of the innings, with only eight fours and three sixes in all. Two of those hits by Sorna ensured that the hosts crossed the 100-run mark.

Earlier, when sent into bat, Bangladesh managed to post only 114 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. The second match will be played on the 11th, and the third and final on the 13th of this month.