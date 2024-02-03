Travis Head released from white-ball squad against West Indies

Australian opening batsman Travis Head has been released from the white ball squads against West Indies, confirmed Cricket Australia on Saturday. The news have come to the fore after concerns arose about Head’s form in the international cricket.

Travis Head recently bagged a King Pair – two golden ducks in two innings in a Test match. At the same time, he logged 4 runs before getting out in the first One-Day International (ODI) match of the series against the West Indies.

After the ODI World Cup 2023 final, Travis Head has scored century once, that too, against West Indies in the first test match against the latter. The cricketer has played nine matches after the World Cup Final, however, he has not been able to have the desired impact in the Australian line-up.

As per the official release, the Australian cricketer won’t play in the final two ODIs and the three T20Is that follow and will return home to Adelaide for a break ahead of Australia’s tour of New Zealand. Meanwhile, Australia have not announced any replacements for Head in the squad and young domestic sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk is expected to make a debut in the series.

AUS vs WI Squad:

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (second ODI only), Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson (third ODI only), Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.