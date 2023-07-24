Team India sets new record in Test match history, Scores century in 74 balls

On July 23, the Indian cricket team set a new record on the the fourth day of the second test match. The test math is currently ongoing between India and West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

The team, led by Rohit Sharma, reached a perfect 100-run mark in only 12.2 overs. This has been declared as the fastest a team has ever taken to complete the first hundred in the history of Test matches. The Indian team beat Sri Lanka’s 22-year-old record set back in 2001. Sri Lanka had scored a 100-run mark in 13.2 overs in a Test Match against Bangladesh.

The opening batsmen, Captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled up a fantabulous performance together. Sharma registered a half century in 35 balls and put up a 98-run opening stand with Jaiswal. Y Jaiswal scored 38 runs in 30 balls. Team India set a new record by scoring a perfect 100 runs in just 74 balls.

Talking more about the match, Wicketkeeper-Batsman Ishan Kishan also played a crucial role in match, contributing to the team’s success. Kishan scored 52 runs off 34 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes.

Take a look at the fastest 100 runs scored by teams in the history of Test Cricket: