Sr Women’s Football Championship: Haryana to play Odisha in semis

Haryana had a 2-2 draw against Bengal to set up a semi-final clash with Odisha in the Senior National Women's Football Championship 2023.

Sr Women's National Football Championship
Pic Credits: IANS

Amritsar: Haryana played out a 2-2 draw against Bengal to set up a semi-final clash with Odisha in the Senior National Women’s Football Championship 2023 at the GNDU main ground.

Odisha cemented their place in the second position in Group A with 12 points from 5 matches and progressed to the semi-finals. Chandigarh finished their campaign with four points from as many matches.

Later adjudged the Player of the Match, Satyabati Khadia opened the scoring for Odisha in the 27th minute when she controlled an aerial cross from the left with a brilliant right-footed first touch and followed it with a left-footed placement to the far post, giving Chandigarh custodian Kajal no chance to react.

Satyabati doubled the lead and effectively ended Chandigarh’s hopes of a possible comeback in the 87th minute. After exchanging a couple of passes with Pyari Xaxa, she rolled the ball into the net to make it 2-0.

Odisha now will face the winners of Group B in the semi-finals. Haryana played out a 2-2 draw against Bengal to set up a semi-final clash with Odisha in the Senior National Women’s Football Championship 2023 at the GNDU main ground.

Also Read: Sr Women’s National Football C’ship: Tamil Nadu, Odisha Storm Into Semi-Finals

