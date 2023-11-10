South Africa vs Afghanistan clash today in Ahmedabad, See details inside

The 42nd match of the ICC World Cup 2023 will see a clash between South Africa and Afghanistan. Today’s South Africa vs Afghanistan match will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

South Africa have won six out of their last eight matches and are on the second position in the points table. In case they lose today’s match, they might drop to the third position. However, it important to know that they have already qualified for the semi-finals.

In the ICC World Cup 2019, South Africa and Afghanistan played only one match against each other. Therein, Afghanistan scored 125 runs, and Imran Tahir took four wickets for South Africa. Quinton de Kock, the second leading run scorer in the current World Cup, scored 68 runs, helping South Africa win by nine wickets.

Talking about the match venue for the South Africa vs Afghanistan match, the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad is known to favour spinners in the past. However, the pitch has recently become better for batting as well. Out of the 29 ODI matches played there, 15 were won by teams batting first and 14 by those fielding first. In a recent match on November 4, Australia won by 33 runs against England.

As for the weather, Ahmedabad will remain hot during the day. Temperature during the day time will be at about 35 degree Celsius. During the night time, temperature is likely to drop to 27 degree Celsius. There are no chances of rain, with clear skies and moderate humidity at 69 percent.

