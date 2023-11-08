Shubman Gill claims spot as No.1 ODI batter, Mohammed Siraj rises to No.1 bowler

In the latest news, Shubman Gill is now the No1 batter in the One-Day International (ODI) Cricket. With this milestone, he has now surpassed Babar Azam. While Gill now sits with 830 points, Azam has slipped to the second position with 824 points.

Shubman Gill also became the second quickest to reach the No.1 rank in 41 innings. MS Dhoni remains the fastest to have clinched the spot in just 38 innings. In the ODIs this year, Shubman Gill has been doing great so far. He is standing close to scoring 2000 runs. He is also the top run scorer in ODIs and International Cricket 2023.

In the ongoing World Cup 2023 tournament, gill has been performing well, if not his best. He scored two half centuries, including a superb 92 against Sri Lanka after missing two earlier matches due to dengue.

On the bowling side, Mohammad Siraj is now the No.1 ODI bowler. He had a slow start in the World Cup 2023. However, he picked up the pace and bowled exceptionally well against the match in Sri Lanka.

Other players of the Indian Cricket Team like Kuldeep Yadab, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami are also in the top 10 bowlers’ ranking. Further, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was the top bowler after Pakistan’s match against Bangladesh, has dropped to the fifth position. He struggled against New Zealand giving away too many runs.