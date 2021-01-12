Bangkok: Badminton ace player Saina Nehwal have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the BWF-100 Badminton tournament in Thailand that is beginning on Tuesday.

Saina Nehwal is in Thailand for the Yonex Thailand Open, and according to reports, will withdraw from the tournament.

Earlier, Saina had uploaded a photo of her undergoing a coronavirus test in Thailand which was the third.

As a result, Saina’s opponent in the first round, Malaysia’s Kisona Selvaduray, has got a walkover.

His fellow Shuttler HS Prannoy has also tested COVID-19 positive.

However, the Badminton Association of India (BAI), in a tweet, said that Saina and Prannoy have been withdrawn from the tournament and have to be isolated at a hospital in Bangkok for a minimum of 10 days.

The 30-year old Saina had recently raised concerns over the fitness of the athletes after physios and trainers were restricted from meeting the badminton players during the entirety of their Thailand tour.