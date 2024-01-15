Sachin Tendulkar’s deepfake video goes viral, legendary cricketer cautions against misuse of technology

A deepfake video of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is presently rolling over the internet. Sachin Tendulkar himself has called out a fake video in which his voice has been manipulated to promote an online game.

In the deepfake video, Sachin Tendulkar is seen promoting an online game, giving the example of daughter Sara earning Rs 1.8 lakh per day by making predictions in the game.

After the clip went viral over social media, the former Indian cricketer took to his social media handle and clarified that he had nothing to do with the said video and that it was manipulated.

He said that he was disturbed to see “rampant misuse of technology.” The master blaster also appealed to stop the “spread of misinformation and deepfakes” and also asked people to be more alert and careful.

Sachin Tendulkar took to his X handle and posted, “These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes.”

In the post, he also alerted Ministry of Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State, and Maharashtra Cyber Crime.

Earlier, deepfake videos of many other celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt went viral over the internet.