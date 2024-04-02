Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

Bengaluru: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 today.

After winning the toss at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said, “We are going to chase. The previous game we played on here first innings it was slower. Some places it is patchy and dry. It really important to find some answers. We have had some really good conversations. It would be good if you keep learning from the mistakes. There is a touch of moisture and let’s see how it goes. Topley comes in for Alzarri.”

LSG captain KL Rahul, on the other hand, informed that they would play with hust one change – Moshin Khan has a sore back and Yash Thakur comes in.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

Impact substitutes for both the teams: