Ronaldo and partner Georgina would be breaking Saudi law by living together, say reports

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a two- and half-year long contract last week. In a statement, Al Nassr revealed that Ronaldo joined the side on a deal until 2025, and it has been estimated to be worth more than 200 million euros.

It also looks like Ronaldo is set to break a Saudi Arabia law by living together with partner Georgina Rodriguez. The pair are not married and under Saudi law, it is illegal to live in the same house without being married. Despite the law, the pair are not expected to be punished by authorities.

He has relocated to Saudi Arabia with his children and partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo’s status makes a punishment highly unlikely.

Two Saudi lawyers were quoted as saying “Although the laws still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have begun to turn a blind eye and do not persecute anyone. Of course, these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime”.

“The Saudi Arabian authorities, today, do not interfere in this matter (in the case of foreigners), but the law continues to prohibit cohabitation outside of marriage”, they added.

Ronaldo met Rodriguez while he was at Real Madrid in 2016 and they have two kids together – Bella and Alana.

Ronaldo also has three more kids – Cristiano Jr. plus Eva and Mateo who are twins.