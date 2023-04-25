IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw’s fitness under question after being dropped for SRH win

IPL 2023: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw isn’t making the most of his chances in the ongoing IPL 2023 season. Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has criticised and questioned Prithvi’s fitness and added that the youngster has paid the price of not adjusting his game after he was dropped from the side of their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

Shaw was expected to play a big role for DC this season, but things haven’t gone according to plan for the Indian batter. The batter just scored 47 runs at an average of 7.83 across six matches for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023.

Prithvi found himself out of the side for their second win of the season against SRH in Hyderabad on Monday, after his poor start to the IPL 2023.

Doull was highly critical of the DC opener after he was dropped. Speaking to Cricbuzz, as quoted by NDTV, the former cricketer said that Shaw needs to work harder to change his fortunes and also criticised him for his run-out during the game against RCB recently, where the Indian batter had come on as an impact player after not fielding in the first innings.

“You can’t continue down the same road. If things aren’t working, you have to change it up and he has to understand where he is at in his game. It’s just not good enough. There was an incident with the run-out situation in Bangalore with (David) Warner. He sat on the backside of the bench the whole time when Delhi were fielding and did nothing and later, when he came out, he was lazy with the running. These little things in the game that come back to haunt you at times. He has had a poor season. I don’t think he is overly fit. I don’t think he has really adjusted his game as such and he has paid the price,” said Doull.