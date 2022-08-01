President, Prime Minister congratulate weightlifter Achinta Sheuli

New Delhi: The President and Prime Minister on Monday congratulated weightlifter Achinta Sheuli on winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Congratulating Sheuli, President Droupadi Murmu tweeted, “Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold and making the tricolor fly high at the Commonwealth Games. You immediately overcame the failure in one attempt and topped the lineup. You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations.”

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu said, “Elated by the spectacular performance of Achinta Sheuli at #CWG2022. Heartiest congratulations on clinching a gold medal in the Men’s 73 Kg weightlifting competition. The nation is proud of his accomplishment. My best wishes for many more laurels in the future.”

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Delighted that the talented Achinta Sheuli has won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is known for his calm nature and tenacity. He has worked very hard for this special achievement. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours.”

“Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won,” Prime Minister Modi added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Congratulations to Havildar Achinta Sheuli for winning the Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He has made the country proud with his achievement. Well done Achinta.”