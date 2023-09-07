Pakistan confident and ready to give their all against India in Asia Cup super-fours: Babar Azam

Pallekele: In a dominating performance, Pakistan secured a convincing 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Lahore during their Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours campaign. The win has bolstered their confidence as they prepare to face arch-rivals India in Colombo on September 10.

Pakistan’s Group A match against India in Pallekele had been abandoned due to rain, denying them the chance to chase a target of 267 runs. However, both teams are eager to put on a strong performance when they meet in the upcoming Super Fours clash.

Speaking after their triumph at the Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan captain Babar Azam expressed his team’s readiness for the high-stakes encounter against India. He downplayed the pressure, stating, “No, not really (pressure ahead of the big game?). This win will give us confidence, we are always ready for a big match. We will give our 100 percent in the next match.”

Pakistan made strategic changes, including the inclusion of an additional pacer, Faheem Ashraf, learning from their previous encounter with India where spinners couldn’t capitalize on the strong start by the pace trio, which had India reeling at 66 for 3.

The standout feature of Pakistan’s victory over Bangladesh was the outstanding performance of their bowlers, especially Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Babar Azam praised their efforts, saying, “Yeah, the credit goes to all the boys, especially to the fast bowlers, the way they bowled in the first 10 overs, and especially Rauf was really good. Faheem Ashraf bowled very well, I saw the grass on the pitch and thought of going with the extra seamer.”

Despite facing a hot day in Lahore, Haris Rauf led the pace attack brilliantly, securing four crucial wickets and effectively dismantling Bangladesh’s batting lineup. Naseem Shah was equally impressive, claiming three wickets. Shaheen Shah Afridi, known for his early threats with the new ball, played a pivotal role as well, helping Pakistan dismiss Bangladesh for 193.

Pakistan’s batting duo of Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan played a vital role in the chase. Imam-ul-Haq showcased his prowess with a brilliant 78, while Rizwan remained unbeaten at 63, ensuring a comfortable chase of the target.