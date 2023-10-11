Pakistan caught cheating again: Boundary rope controversy shakes Cricket World Cup 2023

The Pakistan cricket team found themselves under scrutiny once again in a recent match against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023. During the 29th over Sri Lanka’s innings, a dramatic moment unfolded when centurion Kusal Mendis hit a slower ball from Hasan Ali high into the air while attempting to score a maximum. Despite the valiant effort, Mendis was caught by Imam-ul-Haq at a deep mid-wicket. However, questions began to arise about the authenticity of the catch as cricket fans noticed something peculiar.

Imam-ul-Haq was very close to the boundary rope, but he managed to complete the catch well within the field of play.

The issue that sparked the controversy was the boundary rope itself—it was positioned behind the line where it should have been. Though Imam landed right on the line, he did not touch the rope as it had been pushed back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The incident raised concerns among netizens, who took to social media to voice their doubts about the catch’s authenticity.

Some even accused Pakistani players of manipulating the boundary line, similar to a previous incident in their opening game against the Netherlands, where the rope was seen at least a foot behind its original position.

In most international matches, the boundary is marked by a continuous white line with a boundary cushion on top, often displaying sponsor advertisements. According to the MCC’s Laws on Boundaries, if the boundary object, such as the cushion, is distributed for any reason, it should be returned to its original position as soon as possible. If play is ongoing, this adjustment should occur as soon as the ball is declared dead.