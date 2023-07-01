Neeraj Chopra creates history again; Wins Diamond League second time

New Delhi: Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 title with the best throw of 87.66 meters. He has won this title for the second time and created a history in the world of sports. Olympic Champion Neeraj returned from an injury that had caused him to miss some competitions after his win at Diamond League 2023 event in Doha in May.

Neeraj’s golden arm did its magic in the fifth attempt and achieved a throw of 87.66 meter. Neeraj looked a little rusty in the first attempt, which was deemed to be invalid.

In the second attempt, Neeraj achieved a throw of 83.52 m. Neeraj’s third attempt was 85.02 m. With this throw, he climbed to number two. By the end of the third round, Germany’s Julian Webber was on the lead, followed by Indian ace Neeraj.

Neeraj’s fourth attempt was also deemed to invalid. But his golden arm did its magic in the fifth attempt, achieving a throw of 87.66 m. With this he climbed to number one position. In the sixth attempt and the final one, the ace javelin thrower achieved a throw of 84.15 m.

Neeraj won the Diamond League title with his best throw of 87.66 meter. Germany’s Julian Webber slid secured second place with a best throw of 87.03 meter while Jakub Vadlech of the Czech Republic got third place with an 86.13 meter throw.