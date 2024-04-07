MI vs DC: Mumbai to face off Delhi today in match 20 of IPL 2024

Winless Mumbai Indians (MI) will host struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) in today’s Match 20 of the IPL 2024 on Sunday. Both teams are placed at the bottom of the points table and will be in desperate need of a win.

MI are still without a win, while DC have won just one of their four games and both teams are coming into the game on the back of comprehensive defeats.

The two teams have met 33 times in the tournament so far.

MI v DC head-to-head 33 :

Mumbai Indians: 18

Delhi Capitals: 15

MI v DC Match time: The Match starts at 3:30 PM IST (10:00 AM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 3:00 PM (9:30 AM GMT)

MI v DC match venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live broadcast of MI v DC match on television in India: MI v DC match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of MI v DC will be available on JioCinema.

Mumbai Indians squad

Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Suryakumar Yadav, Vishnu Vinod, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nabi, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj

Delhi Capitals

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara