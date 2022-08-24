Maharashtra Businessman offers Vinod Kambli job worth Rs 1 Lakh

Former Indian Cricketer Vinod Kambli recently had shared his plight in an interview, that he has made plea for work to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) a few days back, as BCCI pension is the only mode of income at present.

However, currently, Rs 30,000 pension from the BCCI.

“I am a retired cricketer, who is completely dependent on the pension from the BCCI. My only source of income at the moment is from the Board, for which I am really thankful and grateful. It takes care of my family,” Kambli told Mid-day.

Days after revealing shocking information, a businessman from Maharashtra Sandeep Thorat has offered the former Indian cricketer a job worth Rs 1 Lakh in the finance division of Mumbai’s Sahyadri Industry Group.

He represented India in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs as he played his last international match in 2000 but announced his retirement much later in 2011.