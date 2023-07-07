Legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns 42 today

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the only captain in cricket history to won all three ICC white-ball trophies, celebrates his 42nd birthday today.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the only captain in cricket history to won all three ICC white-ball trophies, celebrates his 42nd birthday today. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter began his career in international cricket in 2004, but unlike others, he gained a special place in people’s hearts.

Even though he has retired from international cricket, but continues to entertain the fans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With five IPL titles under his belt Dhoni is the joint-most successful skipper in the tournament history with Rohit Sharma.

The legendary wicketkeeper, who is fondly referred to as the “Thala” by his Chennai fans, is the cricketer who is least active on social media, but his fans are not. On the occasion of Dhoni’s 42nd birthday today, his fans and members of the cricket community posted touching messages on social media.

On the occasion of Dhoni’s birthday, a giant cut-out of the former Indian captain is gomaring traction across social media. The massive picture, which is said to be around 52 feet tall, has been prepared by some Hyderabad-based Dhoni fans to celebrate the birthday of their idol on July 7.

