Chennai: “Well done”, said Anil Kumble who has been impressed with Jasprit Bumrah after the fast bowler tried to imitate the legendary leg-spinner’s bowling action.

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on its official Twitter handle, showing Bumrah imitating Kumble’s action in the nets ahead of the much-anticipated Test series against England.

“We have all seen Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here’s presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler,” the BCCI tweeted on its handle along with video frames of Bumrah bowling his leg-spinners.

In reply, Kumble wrote: “Well done Boom. Pretty close. You are an inspiration to the next generation of young fast bowlers who are imitating your style. Best wishes for the upcoming series.”

Kumble announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008 after scalping 619 and 337 wickets respectively in 132 Tests and 271 ODIs. He is the third highest leading wicket-taker in Test cricket after Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne(708).

India are slated to take on England in a four-match Test series beginning February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Following that, the two teams will lock horns in five T20Is and three ODIs.