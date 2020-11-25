kohli nominated for five icc awards of the decade
By KalingaTV Bureau

Dubai: Prolific India batsman Virat Kohli has been nominated in five categories for the first International Cricket Council (ICC) Awards of the Decade that celebrate and reward top performances in cricket for both men and women from 2011 to 2020.

Kohli, who leads Team India in all three formats, has been nominated for Male Cricketer of the Decade, Test Cricketer of the Decade, ODI Cricketer of the Decade, T20 International Cricketer of the Decade, and Spirit of Cricket of the Decade awards.

Apart from 32-year-old Kohli, the other Indians nominated for ICC Awards are Ravichandran Ashwin (Male Cricketer of the Decade), Mithali Raj (Female and Cricketer of the Decade and Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade), former skipper MS Dhoni (ODI Cricketer of the Decade and Spirit of Cricket of the Decade), Rohit Sharma (ODI and T20I Cricketer of the Decade) and Jhulan Goswami (Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade).

