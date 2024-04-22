IPL 2024: RR v MI overall head-to-head, when and where to watch

Jaipur: Table toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their reverse fixture of the IPL 2024 on Monday.

In the latest match-up between the two sides at Mumbai three weeks ago, RR beat MI comfortably by six wickets with 27 balls to spare.

The two teams have played each other 29 times in the IPL. The Royals have been victorious on 13 occasions, with the MI winning 15. One match was abandoned.

MI v RR head-to-head 29-

Mumbai Indians: 15

Rajasthan Royals: 13

Abandoned: 1

RR v MI match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

RR v MI match venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live broadcast of RR v MI match on television in India: RR v MI match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of RR v MI will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka