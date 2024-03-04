IPL 2024: Pat Cummins officially announced as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has been officially announced as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2024.

Pat Cummins led the Australian team to the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup 2023. He will be taking over as the captain at SRH by taking over from Aiden Markram.

Cummins was sold to SRH for Rs 20.5 crore during the auction for IPL 2024, making him the second costliest player in the history of IPL.

Earlier, speaking ahead of his Sunrisers Hyderabad debut, Cummins said in a press conference with Star Sports, “India is like a second home. We spend so much time here. IPL you’ve got your home teams. So you actually feel like you’ve got plenty of fans Or, you know, at least cricket fans that have, you know, supported you or, you know, lots of people come up to me and say, Oh, I’m from Kolkata or I go for KKR. So its nice feeling like not everyone’s against you.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2024 is all set to begin from March 22 and will conclude on May 26th. The first match will be held between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match will begin at 8 pm in the evening and will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

SRH Full Squad

Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan