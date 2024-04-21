IPL 2024 matches today: Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans

In today’s match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), while Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play against Gujarat Titans (GT).

The first match will be played at 3.30 pm at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, while the second match will be played at 7.30 pm at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh.

Kolkata currently holds the third position on the points table with four wins in six games, whereas Bengaluru finds itself at the bottom of the standings with a solitary win in seven outings.

The two teams have met 34 times in the tournament so far with KKR holding an advantage in their matchups. In their previous encounter this season in March, KKR secured a victory by 7 wickets with 19 balls remaining.

Meanwhile, PBKS are in ninth position in the points table after two wins in seven games while GT are eighth with three wins. In their previous meeting earlier in the season, Punjab secured a thrilling victory over the Titans in Ahmedabad.

Yesterday, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Delhi Capital by 67 runs. The match was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi where SRH scored 266 runs, while DC lost all wickets at 199 runs.