IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants name Arpit Guleria as replacement for Mayank Yadav

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday named Arpit Guleria as a replacement for the injured Mayank Yadav for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Arpit made his debut in domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh and currently plays for Services. He has played 15 First-Class matches and 12 List A games and has scalped 44 and 11 wickets respectively from the same.

He joins LSG for INR 20 Lakh.