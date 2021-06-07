New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to resume the 14th edition of Indian Premier League in United Arab Emirates from September 19.

The finale of the IPL match has also been slated to be held on October 15.

According to reports, the remaining IPL matches shall be held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI shall engage in positive discussions with the foreign boards and make players available for the remaining games, said sources.

The BCCI had indefinitely postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 amid rising number of Covid-19 cases among players and support staff within 48 hours on May 4.

Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad Team, the bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings Laxmipathy Balaji and bowlers of Kolkata Knight Riders Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier along with the ground staff at the Arun Jaitley Stadium had tested positive for coronavirus following which the decision was made.

