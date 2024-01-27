India’s batter makes first-class record which never happened in 252 years!

Batter Tanmay Agrawal from Hyderabad has shattered records by making triple century in just 147 balls during the Ranji Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh. In the match, Hyderabad ended up scoring 529 runs in 48 runs by losing just one wicket. This is the first time in 252 years of first-class cricket, when a batter has hit triple century in under 150 balls.

Tanmay Agrawal, with his record has surpassed the previous record held by Marco Marais since 2017. Agrawal hit 33 fours and 21 sixes. With this many numbers of sixes he made another record in first-class cricket as it is now the highest number of sixes hit in an innings beating Ishan Kishan’s previous record.

The batter has also become the first player to score 300-plus runs in a single day in Ranji history.

His unbeaten 323 runs off 160 balls achieved him scoring the seventh-most runs by any batter in a single day’s play in first-class cricket.

It is worth mentioning that the records not just stopped here, he also slammed the fastest first-class double century by an Indian. He hit double century in 119 balls as he surpassed the previous record held by Ravi Shastri who slammed the double ton in 123 balls against Baroda in 1985.