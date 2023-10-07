Indian Men’s cricket team clinches Gold against Afghanistan in Asian Games final

Hangzhou: In a thrilling turn of events, the Indian men’s cricket team secured the gold medal at the Asian Games final against Afghanistan in Hangzhou. The highly-anticipated match was unfortunately called off due to persistent rain on Saturday.

India was awarded the gold since it is the higher-ranked team in the tournament.

Afghanistan managed to put up a competitive score of 112/5 in 18.2 overs, with Shahidullah Kamal leading the way with a commendable 49 runs off 43 balls. Gulbadin Naib was also contributing well with 27 runs off 24 balls.

However, the relentless rain interrupted the play and eventually led the officials to make the tough decision to call off the match.

Despite the weather-related disappointment, India’s higher ranking in the tournament secured them the gold medal, adding another remarkable achievement to their cricketing legacy.