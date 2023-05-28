India Women’s volleyball team scripts history, win NSC CAVA Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup for first time

Kathmandu: Indian Women’s volleyball team scripted history today by winning the NSC CAVA Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup -2023 for the first time. The India senior women’s volleyball team became the champion of the tournament by beating Kazakhstan in Kathmandu of Nepal.

India Women’s volleyball team, which won the silver medal at AVC Women’s Challenger Cup in Nakhon Pathom of Thailand last year, defeated Kazakhstan 3-0 with a score of 25-15, 25-22, 25-18.

The Indian team had entered the final of the tournament after winning a crucial match against Uzbekistan yesterday. India attacked Uzbekistan at the net to capture the easy set 25-15, match and final berth.

Meanwhile, Achyuta Samanta, the President of Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) congratulated the team and Coach for their historic win.