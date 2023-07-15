India wins first test against West Indies by an innings & 141 runs

In Cricket, India defeated the West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the opening test in Dominica. Indian Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s 7 for 71 set up victory against an ill-equipped West Indies batting line-up.

India declared their first innings at 421 for five and grabbed a massive lead of 271 runs before the West Indies came out to bat in their second innings in the afternoon session. The hosts were bundled out for 130 in 50 overs in their second innings, and the match ended in just three days yesterday. Earlier, the hosts made 150 runs in their first innings.

Ashwin followed his 33rd five-wicket haul in the first innings with his best in an overseas Test – seven for 71 in 21.3 overs. India’s big win was also set up by debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal who made a brilliant 171. Captain Rohit Sharma scored 103 while Virat Kohli contributed 76 for the visitors.

The second and final Test will begin on the 20th of July at Port of Spain in Trinidad.