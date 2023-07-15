India wins first test against West Indies by an innings & 141 runs

Indian Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s 7 for 71 set up victory against an ill-equipped West Indies batting line-up.

Sports
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Ind Vs WI
Image Credit: ANI

In Cricket, India defeated the West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the opening test in Dominica. Indian Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s 7 for 71 set up victory against an ill-equipped West Indies batting line-up.

Must Read

IPL: Justin Langer Takes Over as Head Coach of Lucknow Super…

India bags three gold and three bronze medals in Asian…

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 17th Indian player to…

India declared their first innings at 421 for five and grabbed a massive lead of 271 runs before the West Indies came out to bat in their second innings in the afternoon session. The hosts were bundled out for 130 in 50 overs in their second innings, and the match ended in just three days yesterday. Earlier, the hosts made 150 runs in their first innings.

Ashwin followed his 33rd five-wicket haul in the first innings with his best in an overseas Test – seven for 71 in 21.3 overs. India’s big win was also set up by debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal who made a brilliant 171. Captain Rohit Sharma scored 103 while Virat Kohli contributed 76 for the visitors.
The second and final Test will begin on the 20th of July at Port of Spain in Trinidad.

You might also like
Sports

ICC announces equal prize money for men’s and women’s teams at its global…

Sports

ICC releases official poster of Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Sports

Yuvraj Singh Celebrates 21st Anniversary of India’s Epic NatWest Trophy Win

Sports

Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father-son in his Test career

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans