India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against New Zealand In ICC World Cup 2023

Himachal Pradesh: In a much-anticipated World Cup encounter, India won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala in ICC World Cup 2023, here on Sunday.

New Zealand currently holds the top position on the points table, but today’s game could potentially end their impressive four-match winning streak. India, on the other hand, aims to secure a victory and continue their unbeaten run in the tournament.*

India faces a significant challenge with the absence of Hardik Pandya, a key all-rounder. To fill this void, Suryakumar is expected to step in and contribute to the team’s performance.

Both India and New Zealand have maintained a flawless record in the tournament, making them the only teams yet to taste defeat. While India’s strong performance is in line with their historical proficiency in the format, it’s remarkable to see New Zealand currently leading the points table.

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

NEW ZEALAND: Tom Latham (capt), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.