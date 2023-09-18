India Vs Australia ODI series, Team India squads announced

Mumbai: India’s squad for the IDFC First Bank three-match ODI series against Australia was announced today. BCCI informed the same in an X post today on its official handle.

Here is the squad for the 1st two ODIs:

KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Here is the squad for the 3rd & final ODI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

Axar Patel’s selection in the third and final ODI will be subject to fitness.