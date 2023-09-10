IND vs PAK: Pakistan elect to bowl after winning toss against India in Asia Cup 2023 Clash

Pakistan has won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in a crucial Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023
Image credit: ANI

Colombo: In a highly anticipated encounter at the Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan has won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in a crucial Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.

This fixture marks the third clash in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, and the cricketing world is abuzz with excitement as two of the sport’s giants, India and Pakistan, face off in a fierce battle.

However, the weather in Colombo casts a shadow of uncertainty over the match. With a 90% chance of rain in the afternoon and a possibility of it continuing into the evening, the match might face delays. While there is some sunshine in the morning, rain is likely to begin around 3 PM, with an 80% chance, increasing to 90% by 5 PM. This could potentially lead to a postponement of the match to Monday.

In the previous Super 4 encounter at the Premadasa Stadium, Sri Lanka emerged victorious, defeating Bangladesh by 21 runs. Bangladesh, chasing a target of 258 runs set by Sri Lanka, were all out for 236 in 48.1 overs. Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to bowl.

In the first Super 4 match on Wednesday, Pakistan had secured a seven-wicket victory against Bangladesh.

Cricket enthusiasts can catch the live streaming of the India vs. Pakistan match on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website. The live streaming will be free for mobile application users.

India’s Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan’s Playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Nasim Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

