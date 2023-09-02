IND vs PAK: India sets target of 267 runs for Pakistan

Pallekele: In a highly anticipated clash of arch-rivals, India posted a target of 267 runs for Pakistan to chase down in their first Group A match of the Asia Cup 2023, held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today. The decision to bat first came after India won the toss, opting for an aggressive start to the tournament.

India’s innings concluded at 266, with the last wicket falling as Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan’s partnership came to an end, saving India from a lower total. Pakistan’s fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, was the star of the bowling attack, claiming four crucial wickets.

The playing XIs for both teams featured some of the finest talents in cricket:

India’s Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan’s Playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

With an exciting target set by India and Pakistan’s strong batting lineup, cricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating a thrilling contest between these two cricketing giants.