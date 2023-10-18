ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand to clash with Afghanistan today

In the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, New Zealand and Afghanistan are proving formidable contenders. New Zealand stands strong among the two teams in the tournament that have not suffered a defeat so far.

With an impressive track record of three wins in three matches and a net run rate, they are currently in the second position on the points table, following India.

On the other hand, Afghanistan is entering the upcoming match on the back of a stunning victory against England. In a major upset, they defeated the defending world champions by a margin of 69 runs.

Looking back to their previous encounters, New Zealand has faced Afghanistan in two one-day internationals during past World Cups. In 2019, the Kiwis secured a victory by 7 wickets, and in 2015, they won by 6 wickets.

However, this time, they are up against a significantly different Afghan side, led by Hashmatuallah Shahidi, boasting star players like Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

The upcoming match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Historically, the average first-inning score at this venue is 232, with the team batting first often having the upper hand, winning 14 out of 25 matches. However, the trend in the current World Cup suggests a different story, with teams batting second and successfully chasing down scores of 200 and 246.

In terms of weather conditions, Chennai is expected to experience high humidity, reaching up to 84%, and a maximum temperature of 32 degrees. Rain is unlikely, according to Weather.com.

Google’s win probability currently favours New Zealand with a 74% chance of victory in this match. However, Afghanistan’s confidence has received a boost after their remarkable win against England.

CricTacker emphasises the importance of the toss, as whoever bowls first is predicted to have an advantage. This recognition is given to Afghanistan’s batting prowess in chasing and securing victories.

Khel now leans towards New Zealand for a “hard-fought win.” With Kane Williamson sidelined due to a thumb fracture, New Zealand might face a challenge against the confident Afghanistan team. This sets the stage for a potential upset, favouring Afghans.