ICC World Cup 2023: India vs England match today, Check details here

In a big cricket showdown, India will battle England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow today as a part of the ICC World Cup 2023. This India vs England match is going to be an exciting one as the two teams stand on polar opposite positions in the points table. While India has not lost a single match yet, England has managed to win only one of their five games in the tournament.

England’s lone victory came against Bangladesh, where they won by a huge margin of 137 runs. Unfortunately, they faced defeats in rest of their games against New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

When it comes to the head-to-head battles between India and England, the men in blue have the upper hand. Out of the 106 ODIs played between the teams, India has won 57. While England has won 44 matches, three games drew no result and two ended in a tie.

Looking at the World Cup history of all India vs England matches, it is more evenly balanced. Out of the eight World Cup ODIs, England has won four. India has won three of the total games while one ended in a tie back in the year 2011.

As for the pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, it is known to usually favour spinners. This usually results in low-scoring matches. However, with the new World Cup wickets and addition of black soil have made significant changes to the pitch conditions. This can make the pitch a bit tricky for fast bowlers.

Out of the seven ODIs played at this stadium, four were won by chasing teams, and three by the teams batting first. In this World Cup, three matches have already taken place here. South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs, Australia defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets, and Sri Lanka won against Netherlands by five wickets.

Now, looking at the weather, the temperature in Lucknow is expected to reach up to 31 degress with low humidity at 45 percent. Fortunately, there are minimal to no chances of rain, even though it might be mostly cloudy.