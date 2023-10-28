Australia announces 15-member squad for T20I match against India

Australia has announced its 15-member squad for a five-match T20I series against India, which is set to kick off on November 23 in Visakhapatnam.

Eight members from Australia’s squad at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will continue their stint in India following the tournament. The Australian team will be led by Matthew Wade, with the squad boasting a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talents.

Experienced heads such as David Warner, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa will accompany Wade in this T20 series. The World Cup squad members Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott, along with the traveling reserve Tanveer Sangha, will also stay on to compete in India.

Additionally, IPL stars Tim David, Matt Short, and Nathan Ellis are set to join their Australian teammates in the subcontinent once the World Cup concludes.

However, some key Australian players, including Pat Cummins, will return home at the end of the World Cup to prepare for the upcoming home Test summer against Pakistan and the West Indies. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green will also skip the T20I in India.

Australia T20I Squad:

Matthew Wade (C), Jason Behrendoff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, adam Zampa

T20I Series Schedule:

First T20I – November 23: Visakhapatnam

Second T20I – November 26: Thiruvananthapuram

Third T20I – November 28: Guwahati

Fourth T20I – December 1: Nagpur

Fifth T20I – December 3: Hyderabad