ICC releases official poster of Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the official poster for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, set to be hosted by India.

Cricket enthusiasts around the globe are eagerly awaiting the tournament, which promises to be a thrilling spectacle of the sport. Spanning across 46 days, the tournament will feature a total of 10 teams competing against each other in a round-robin format, followed by knockout stages and culminating in the highly anticipated final.

The tournament will commence on October 5, with a riveting match between England and New Zealand, recreating the electrifying atmosphere of the 2019 final. The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will witness this clash of cricketing giants, setting the stage for an unforgettable contest.

Hosts India, led by captain Virat Kohli, will kick off their campaign on October 8 against the formidable Australia, who have clinched the World Cup title a record five times. The match will be held in Chennai, and fans are eagerly anticipating a gripping encounter between these two cricketing powerhouses.

One of the most highly anticipated matches of the tournament will take place on October 15, as arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The fierce cricketing rivalry between the two nations adds an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to this clash, making it a must-watch encounter for fans around the world.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will witness a host of other thrilling contests. On October 13, Australia will lock horns with South Africa in Lucknow, hoping to reverse their fortunes after a dramatic encounter in the previous edition, which saw the Proteas emerge victorious. Cricket aficionados will remember their high-scoring battle during the 2019 World Cup, where India emerged triumphant in a memorable contest held in Manchester.