ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 to be held from June 4 to June 30

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the date’s for the next year’s Men’s T20 World Cup. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be held from June 4 to 30, 2024.

According to ESPNcricinfo, a total of twenty team will play in the T20 world cup across the 10 venues in the Caribbean and United States Of America (USA). The list of 10 venues that will host the T20 World Cup next year include Lauderhill in Florida, Morrisville, Dallas and New York.

ICC along with Cricket West Indies and USA Cricket will likely take a final decision of the venues in the next couple of months as the venues in Dallas, Morrisville and New York have not got international status from ICC yet.

Meanwhile, fans were currently eagerly waiting for the schedule of the 2023 T20 World Cup. This year world cup will be played by twenty teams including Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Afghanistan and Bangladesh have qualified by finishing in the top eight of the T20I rankings. The remaining 12 teams will be decided by the virtue of the qualifiers.

Not to forget, next year, the format of the World Cup will be different too.

ICC aims to grow the sport in North America by hosting the game in USA and secondly it also wants cricket to be included in the Olympics Games of 2024 which is to be hosted by Los Angeles.