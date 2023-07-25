Sports

Hockey India announces 18-member men’s squad for Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Hockey India revealed the 18-member men's squad for the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, scheduled from August 3 to 12 in Chennai.

New Delhi: Hockey India revealed the 18-member men’s squad for the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, scheduled from August 3 to 12 in Chennai. The tournament will also serve as a preparation event for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

The team will be led by talented drag-flicker and defender Harmanpreet Singh, with prolific midfielder Hardik Singh as his deputy. Goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak will guard the net.

The squad boasts a strong defense with players like Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, and Amit Rohidas. The midfield will be led by Hardik Singh, along with Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, and Nilakanta Sharma.

The forward line consists of Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and S Karthi, who are known for their goal-scoring prowess and relentless pressure on the opposition.

During the Pool stage, India will compete against Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, and China.

Chief Coach Craig Fulton expressed confidence in the selected squad, emphasizing the blend of youth and experience. The players are excited to play in front of their home fans at the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.

Team India Squad

PR Sreejesh (Goalkeepers), Krishan Bahadur Pathak Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (capt), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi.

