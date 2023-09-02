Grandmaster D. Gukesh overtakes Viswanathan Anand to become India’s Top Chess Player in International rankings

New Delhi: In a historic moment for Indian chess, 17-year-old Grandmaster D. Gukesh has ascended to the pinnacle of Indian chess rankings, surpassing the legendary Viswanathan Anand after a reign spanning more than three decades. Anand, a celebrated figure in Indian chess history, had held the title of India’s No.1 chess player since July 1986. Gukesh’s remarkable achievement comes as he secures the No. 8 spot in the global chess rankings.

Gukesh’s remarkable journey reached new heights as he recently participated in the FIDE World Cup in Baku, where he demonstrated his skills and resilience. Although he faced a formidable opponent in reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen in the quarterfinals, his performance in the tournament contributed significantly to his rise in the rankings.

The Chennai-based prodigy’s ascension into the top 10 of the FIDE (Fédération Internationale des Échecs or International Chess Federation) rating list signifies a momentous milestone in his young career. Since August 1, Gukesh has impressively climbed three places in the rating list, solidifying his status as one of the world’s top chess talents.

As per the latest FIDE ratings, Gukesh boasts an impressive rating of 2758, while Anand’s rating stands at 2754. This narrow but significant margin has propelled Gukesh to the coveted position of India’s top-ranked chess player, marking a generational shift in the Indian chess landscape.

In live rating calculations, Gukesh’s recent victory has placed him ahead of Viswanathan Anand, further cementing his status as the new face of Indian chess. This development has generated widespread excitement and anticipation among chess enthusiasts as they eagerly watch Gukesh’s promising career unfold.