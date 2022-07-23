Former Sri Lankan cricketers become bus drivers in Australia for living

Former Sri Lankan cricketers Suraj Randiv and Chinthaka Jayasinghe are now driving buses in Melbourne, Australia. Former Zimbabwean cricketer Waddington Mwayenga also accompanied them on the driving spree.

Reportedly, the three of them work for a company named Transdev, which employs more than 1,200 people and offers transport services to the people residing in the city.

It is to be noted that although the cricketers are quite fulfilled with their current job, they still practice on a regular basis hoping to play cricket in the Big Bash League of Australia.

Currently, all the three former cricketers are settled in Melbourne and are making a living by driving buses.

Considering the present economic condition of Sri Lanka, it is unsure when these cricketers decided to leave the country and take up another job in a foreign country.

According to the Australian transport minister, it won’t be surprising to see any famous personality on the driving seat of the Transdev bus. Sometimes, passengers recognize them and take the opportunity to interact with them.