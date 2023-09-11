Former cricketer Anil Kumble takes bus ride from airport in Bengaluru, photo goes viral

Bengaluru: Former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble was also hit by the transporters’ shutdown in Bengaluru on Monday as he landed at the airport and chose to reach home in public transport.

Kumble boarded a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus from the airport to his house Banashankari locality and shared a photo of his journey on his ‘X’ account. “BMTC trip back home today from the airport,” he captioned the photograph showing him travelling in the bus.

The gesture of simplicity by the former captain and coach of the Indian cricket team and one of the finest spinners in the world left people impressed. It also made shutdown get attention at the national level.

The post went viral instantly. It has got more than 419,000 views and 15,000 likes. The fans have stated that the move by Kumble is the best motivation for the Bengaluru public.

The bandh call, given by the Federation of Private Transporters in Karnataka opposing the Shakthi scheme or free travel for women, was deemed successful across the state, especially in Bengaluru.

More than 30 private transport organisations and farmers’ associations had extended their support to the bandh call. Private buses, taxis, autos, and goods vehicles had remained off the road, causing inconvenience to commuters, school children and techies and office goers.