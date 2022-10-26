FIFA U-17 World Cup: Semifinal matches to be played today in Goa

Goa: FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup seminal match will be held today in Goa. In today’s match, four teams will compete with each other in two different matches.

At first, Nigeria and Colombia will face each other at 4:30 pm and after that, at 8 pm the match will be between Germany and Spain.

It is to be noted that, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup has been conducted in three different states of India that are Odisha, Maharashtra and Goa.

The U-17 World Cup has reached it’s final level and the four team will compete for a position in the finale of FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup will be played on October 30 at 8 pm. The two teams who will win the semifinal today will make a place for finale.

On the other hand, the hosting country India has been eliminated from the U-17 World Cup. Team India’s journey was over in three matches.